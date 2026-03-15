Saurashtra-Kutch Chamber President Nalin Zaveri lauded PM Modi as Iran granted transit to two Indian-flagged LPG tankers via the Strait of Hormuz. Zaveri said the move will normalize the situation and strengthen India's global standing.

Saurashtra-Kutch Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Nalin Zaveri on Sunday said the situation will return to normalcy with the arrival of two India-fagged LPG tankers. "I would like to thank the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as this has been made possible through his earnest efforts. An atmosphere had emerged in our country suggesting that shortages were imminent; however, with the arrival of these ships, the entire situation will return to normalcy. India's global standing was already strong, and thanks to this development, it is becoming even more robust. PM Modi has always tried to keep the brotherhood intact. After the arrival of these ships, more ships will follow, and the situation will normalise," he said.

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Iran Grants Passage Amid Regional Tensions

The statement came as Iran granted transit to two Indian-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Two Indian flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities. One of them is the Shivalik, which, as per the Vessel traffic monitoring site marinetraffic, was last reported to be in the Gulf of Oman and expected to reach its destination by March 21.

Update on Indian Maritime Presence

On Friday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways provided an update on the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and the steps being taken to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers and vessels. As per the Ministry, 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 668 Indian seafarers are currently operating in the Persian Gulf. 76 Indian seafarers remain on three vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Background of the West Asia Conflict

The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The conflict escalated following the assassination of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. Due to the conflict in the region, the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply, has reportedly been rendered inoperational. (ANI)