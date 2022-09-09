Indian govt announces one-day state mourning on September 11 in honour of Queen Elizabeth

A statement issued by the ministry of home affairs said, "On September 8, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died. As a mark of respect for the departed dignitary, the Government of India has declared September 11th a day of State Mourning throughout India."

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India on the day of mourning. On the day, there will be no official entertainment.

"On the Day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment on the day."

The 96-year-old queen died 'peacefully' on Thursday, September 8, after a year of ill-health and decline, culminating in a record-breaking reign of 70 years.

Buckingham Palace announced that the new King Charles and other royal family members would be in mourning from now until seven days after her funeral.

Although the funeral date has not yet been made public, it is anticipated to happen on September 19 and will be attended by heads of state and government.

