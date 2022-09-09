Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise

    Buckingham Palace on September 8, issued a statement announcing the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. She was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom as she reigned for 70 years and 7 months. Her eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles succeeded her as the new King.

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    In 2003, when Prince Charles made a maiden visit to Mumbai, he made a very unexpected friend in the city- the Mumbai Dabbawalas. As Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, Mumbai Dabbawala Association also mourned her demise.

    Subhash Talekar, the Chairman of the Association opened up about the close relationship of Mumbai Dabbawalas with the Royal Family since the visit of Prince Charles.

    Speaking to reporters, Subhash Telekar said, "Mumbai Dabbawala Association has had a very close relationship with the British Royal Family ever since Prince Charles visited India. We are very sad to hear about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and all Dabbawalas pray that her soul rests in peace."

    On April 9, 2005, Prince Charles had also invited Dabbawalas to his wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles in London. In 2018, Dabbawalas celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markel by distributing sweets among the relatives of patients in government hospitals.

    Mumbai Dabbawalas is an organization that ferries home-cooked food to thousands of office goers every day.

    "Since 1890, Dressed in a white outfit and traditional Gandhi Cap, Mumbai Army of 5,000 Dabbawalas fulfilling the hunger of almost 200,000 Mumbaikar with home-cooked food that is lug between home and office daily. For more than a century our team has been part of this grime-ridden metropolis-of-dreams," mentions the company's website.

    "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
