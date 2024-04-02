Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian crew on ship that hit Francis Scott Key Bridge to stay on board till probe ends; check details

    Despite the tumultuous circumstances, the crew members are actively engaged not only in their routine tasks but also in assisting investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Coast Guard.

    In the wake of a dramatic collision between a container vessel and key Baltimore bridge, the crew of 20 Indians and a Sri Lankan aboard the ship remain steadfast in their duties. The vessel, named Dali, crashed into Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore in the early hours of March 26. Owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and managed by the Synergy Marine Group, the 984-foot cargo ship was en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when the incident occurred.

    Despite the tumultuous circumstances, the crew members are actively engaged not only in their routine tasks but also in assisting investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Coast Guard.

    Their dedicated cooperation highlights the seriousness with which they approach their responsibilities amidst ongoing investigations.

    With uncertainty looming over the duration of the investigation, the crew remains steadfast aboard the vessel, awaiting the conclusion of the inquiry. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has assured close coordination between the Indian embassy in Washington and local authorities to ensure the crew's well-being and cooperation.

    As US authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding the collision, the crew's unwavering commitment to their duties showcase their professionalism and resilience. Despite the challenges posed by the situation, they continue to fulfill their obligations while extending full support to the investigative process.

    Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden lauded the crew's swift action in alerting authorities about the vessel's loss of control. Their timely communication enabled transportation personnel to close the Baltimore bridge, potentially averting further casualties and showcasing their commitment to safety and accountability.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 9:57 AM IST
