The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy conducted a challenging medical evacuation, rescuing a sailor with severe eye injuries from the vessel MT Desh Shakti off the Mumbai coast amidst adverse weather conditions and incessant rains. (ANI)

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, along with the Indian Navy, rescued a sailor from crude oil vessel MT Desh Shakti off the Mumbai coast, after he sustained serious eye injuries.

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According to the Indian Coast Guard, despite adverse weather conditions, the seafarer was safely airlifted off Mumbai by a Navy helicopter. The Coast Guard posted on X, "Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, in close coordination with Indian Navy, facilitated the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) of a 30-year-old sailor from MT Desh Shakti, who sustained serious eye injuries onboard. Despite adverse weather, the patient was safely airlifted off Mumbai by an Indian Navy Seaking helicopter."

"The MEDEVAC was enabled by seamless coordination between MRCC, ICG, Indian Navy and SCI. The operation reaffirms ICG's unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea through round-the-clock readiness and inter-agency synergy," the statement read. According to the Western Naval Command, "In spite of the red alert due to incessant rains, poor visibility and rough seas, the helicopter skillfully evacuated the injured seafarer utilising a rescue basket. After stabilising the patient onboard the helicopter, he was transported ashore for urgent medical care."

ICG Rescues Fishermen Off Mangaluru

Earlier on June 29, the Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six fishermen from the distressed Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha in a challenging Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operation off the coast of Mangaluru.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Coast Guard, at approximately 4 pm, Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet intercepted a VHF RT distress call from a fishing boat located about 33 nautical miles off Suratkal coast, reporting severe flooding and hull damage due to rough sea conditions, placing the lives of all six crew members at imminent risk. Responding without delay, ICG immediately diverted the ship to render assistance, effecting a rendezvous with the distressed vessel within 90 minutes. (ANI)