The Indian Coast Guard hosted the 23rd National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting in Gandhinagar to improve inter-agency coordination and maritime safety using technology. National SAR awards for 2023-24 were presented during the event.

Focus on Inter-Agency Coordination and Technology

The meeting focused on enhancing inter-agency coordination and collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen India's overall search and rescue (SAR) framework. Discussions centred on leveraging technology and modern communication systems to improve operational efficiency and maritime safety standards, as per the ministry.

National SAR Awards 2023-24 Presented

The following National SAR awards were also presented during the meeting for the year 2023-24 MV He Yuan Shun 89, a Panama-flagged vessel, received the award in the Merchant Vessel category. Indian Fishing Boat Kedarnath Bhole was awarded in the Fishing Boat category ICG Ship Rajveer received the award for the Government-owned SAR Unit category Vessel Traffic System (VTS), Mumbai Port Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) were jointly felicitated in the Ashore Unit category.

ICG Reaffirms Resolve to Safeguard Lives at Sea

Director General S Paramesh Director General, ICG and chairperson of the NMSAR Board, presided over the meeting. He reaffirmed ICG's collective resolve to safeguard lives at sea and underscored the importance of efficient SAR operations as a cornerstone of India's maritime safety architecture.

Collaboration Among Key Maritime and Aviation Stakeholders

The meeting was attended by representatives from key maritime and aviation stakeholders including the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, INCOIS, Airports Authority of India and Directorate General of Shipping, among others. Interactive sessions and presentations facilitated the exchange of ideas and best practices, reaffirming the shared commitment to ensuring safer and more secure maritime operations.