The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, under Operation HimSetu, rescued 1,321 tourists and 84 locals stranded in Sikkim. The evacuation was completed successfully and without incident within 48 hours, despite challenging weather conditions.

Operation HimSetu: Successful Evacuation Completed

The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps completed the evacuation of stranded civilians under Operation HimSetu, rescuing 1,321 tourists and 84 locals within 48 hours despite adverse weather conditions. The operation was carried out in a coordinated and seamless manner without any reported incidents, the Army said.

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Operation #HimSetu | Evacuation Completed Evacuation of all stranded tourists has been successfully completed in an incident-free, coordinated and seamless manner within 48 hours, despite adverse weather conditions. Tourists evacuated: 1321 | Locals: 84 Operation executed in… pic.twitter.com/8kY2TemRvU — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) April 9, 2026

Coordinated Rescue Efforts

The evacuation effort was executed in close coordination with the civil administration and the Border Roads Organisation. Connectivity in the affected area was restored by constructing a temporary footbridge, which enabled the safe movement of stranded individuals. The mission was led by Trishakti Corps under the aegis of the Eastern Command, showcasing swift response and effective disaster management capabilities.

Previous Landslide Incident in North Sikkim

Earlier on March 25, another similar incident took place when around 150-200 tourists were left stranded in Chungthang after multiple landslides were triggered by heavy rainfall in North Sikkim, according to DC Anant Jain. Jain said the landslides occurred along key routes connecting Gangtok to Lachen and Chungthang to Lachen, leaving tourists en route to Lachen stuck at Chungthang. (ANI)