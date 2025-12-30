PM Modi described 2025 as a landmark year for India's reforms, calling it the 'Reform Express'. In a LinkedIn article, he highlighted key changes in GST, income tax, FDI, labour codes, and ease of doing business, boosting India's growth.

India has emerged as the "centre of global attention" riding on the innovative zeal of our people, and today, the world sees India with hope and confidence, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's 'Reform Express' and Mission for Reforms

In an article posted on LinkedIn, the Prime Minister described 2025 as a landmark year in India's reform journey, one that built decisively on the progress made over the past 11 years. He said the world appreciates the manner in which the pace of progress has been accelerated with next-generation reforms, which are cross-sectoral and amplify the nation's growth potential.

"I have been telling many people that India has boarded the Reform Express," he said. "The primary engine of this Reform Express is India's demography, our young generation and the indomitable spirit of our people."

"2025 will be remembered as a year for India when it focused on reforms as a continuous national mission, building on the ground covered over the past 11 years. We modernised institutions, simplified governance, and strengthened the foundations for long-term, inclusive growth," he added.

"We moved ahead decisively...with higher ambition, faster execution and deeper transformation. The reforms have been about enabling citizens to live with dignity, entrepreneurs to innovate with confidence and institutions to function with clarity and trust," PM Modi wrote.

Key Economic and Tax Reforms

GST and Tax Relief

Highlighting key initiatives, PM Modi pointed to sweeping changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), including the introduction of a clean two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. He said the reform eased the burden on households, MSMEs, farmers and labour-intensive sectors, reduced disputes and improved compliance, while boosting consumer sentiment and festive season sales.

The Prime Minister also underscored what he termed "unparalleled relief" for the middle class. Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually now pay no income tax, while the six-decade-old Income-tax Act of 1961 has been replaced by the simplified and technology-driven Income Tax Act, 2025.

Business and Investment Reforms

Reforms aimed at businesses included expanding the definition of small companies to those with turnovers up to Rs 100 crore, reducing compliance costs for thousands of firms. In a major step towards liberalisation, 100 per cent foreign direct investment was permitted in the insurance sector to enhance competition, improve service delivery and increase insurance penetration, PM Modi highlighted in the article.

Capital Market Enhancements

"Securities Market Code Bill has been introduced in Parliament. It will enhance governance norms in SEBI, also enhance investor protection, reduce compliance burden and enable a technology-driven securities market for a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said. Reforms will ensure savings thanks to reduced compliances and other overheads, he added.

Boosting Ease of Doing Business

Maritime and Blue Economy

PM Modi also highlighted a series of maritime and blue economy reforms, with five landmark legislations passed in a single monsoon session of Parliament. These measures replaced colonial-era laws dating back to 1908 and aim to simplify documentation, ease dispute resolution and lower logistics costs.

Decriminalisation and Regulatory Simplification

Another major thrust was on decriminalisation and ease of doing business. Hundreds of outdated laws were scrapped, with 71 Acts repealed through the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2025. Several Quality Control Orders were revoked or suspended across sectors, a move expected to lower production costs, boost exports and reduce prices for consumers.

"A total of 22 QCOs were revoked across synthetic fibres, yarns, plastics, polymers, and base metals, while 53 QCOs were suspended in various steel, engineered, electrical, alloy, and consumer end product categories, covering a broad spectrum of industrial and consumer materials," he highlighted.

Historic Labour Reforms

The Prime Minister reiterated the significance of historic labour reforms that merged 29 fragmented laws into four labour codes, ensuring worker protection while enhancing business efficiency. He said these reforms promote fair wages, social security, safer workplaces and greater participation of women and unorganised workers in the formal economy.

Expanding Global Trade Footprint

On the global front, PM Modi noted that India expanded and diversified markets for its products through trade deals with New Zealand, Oman and the UK, and operationalised a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association, marking India's first FTA with developed European economies.

"These will add to investments, boost job creation and also encourage local entrepreneurs. They reinforce India's position as a trusted and competitive partner in the global economy," he wrote.

"The FTA with the European Free Trade Association, comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, has been operationalised. This marks India's first FTA with developed European economies," he noted.

Transforming the Energy Sector

In the energy sector, he described the SHANTI Act as a transformational reform that lays the foundation for the safe and responsible expansion of nuclear energy. The Act, he said, would help meet the rising energy demands of the AI era and open avenues for private sector participation, innovation and youth-led skill development.

Rural Employment and Education Initiatives

The Prime Minister also pointed to reforms in rural employment through the Viksit Bharat-Gram Rozgar Guarantee framework, which raises guaranteed employment from 100 to 125 days, and education reforms proposing a single unified higher education regulator to replace multiple overlapping bodies.

The Philosophy of Reform and A Call to Invest

Concluding his article, PM Modi said the defining feature of the 2025 reforms lies in their philosophy--collaboration over control and facilitation over regulation.

"They were designed with empathy, shaped by consultation, guided by data and anchored in India's constitutional values," he wrote.

Calling on investors, innovators and institutions worldwide to partner with India, the Prime Minister urged continued trust in the country's growth story. "Keep trusting India and investing in our people," he said. (ANI)