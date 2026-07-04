The Indian Army's Chinar Corps inaugurated a high-mast national flag at Chandanwari, Pahalgam, the gateway to the Amarnath Yatra. The event aims to inspire patriotism and strengthen the bond between the Army and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a proud demonstration of patriotism and national pride, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army inaugurated a magnificent High Mast National Flag at Chandanwari, the gateway to the sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra along the traditional Pahalgam route.

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The installation of the towering Tricolour by the Chinar Corps reflects the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army towards fostering national unity, strengthening the spirit of patriotism and reinforcing the bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

A Beacon for Pilgrims and Tourists

Standing tall amidst the picturesque mountains of Chandanwari, the High Mast National Flag will inspire lakhs of pilgrims, tourists and local residents, serving as a constant reminder of the nation's unity, resilience and collective resolve.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Chinar Corps, officials from the civil administration, representatives of sister security forces, veterans and local citizens.

Community Voices Support

At the event, one civil society member said, "This event, which has been dedicated to the nation, was an Army ceremony where members of our civil society and many others gathered to participate. It is a historic moment because this location attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists and pilgrims. To awaken the spirit of the nation within them and to foster that feeling known as nationalism, having this event here is very important. Furthermore, the Beating Retreat and flag-hoisting ceremonies that will now take place here will serve as an added attraction for everyone from this day forward."

A Rotary Club of Kashmir Representative, said, "It is a very good step. Basically, Chandanwari is the starting point of the Amarnath Yatra. This will send a wonderful message to the entire country, as pilgrims will now be able to salute their flag right at the beginning of their journey. I represent the Rotary Club of Kashmir. Along with Rotary International and an organisation from Mumbai, we have installed several high-mast flags across the Northern region. This is another great step, installing a high-mast flag here as well."

Symbol of National Pride and Army's Commitment

The event commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag and the singing of the National Anthem, creating an atmosphere of pride, honour and deep national sentiment.

The Indian Army, through such initiatives, continues to strengthen the spirit of nation-building while remaining steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and supporting the socio-economic development of the region.

The High Mast National Flag at Chandanwari stands not only as a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, but also as an enduring symbol of hope, harmony and national integration.

The Chinar Corps continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace, stability and security in the Kashmir Valley while actively supporting the successful conduct of the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Through such initiatives, the Indian Army seeks to inspire every citizen to uphold the values embodied by the Tricolour and contribute towards building a stronger, united and self-reliant India.

(ANI)