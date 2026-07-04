Senior Congress leader Husain Dalwai backed Rashid Alvi's claim of being sidelined, alleging a recurring trend of ignoring veteran leaders in the party, including in Maharashtra. He urged unity to challenge the BJP instead of internal friction.

Raising concerns over the internal functioning of the party, senior Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Saturday backed party colleague Rashid Alvi following the latter's claim of being excluded from a minority committee meeting. Dalwai alleged that the sidelining of veteran leaders is becoming a pervasive issue within the organisation, even in Maharashtra.

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Senior leaders ignored: Husain Dalwai

Speaking to ANI, addressing the issue, Dalwai stated that the practice of excluding senior leaders is becoming a recurring trend, including within Maharashtra. "This is happening everywhere, even in Maharashtra. The high command should ensure that senior leaders are not ignored. What is happening at the party? Rahul Gandhi is working hard day and night, but others are indulging in the wrong things. They are trying to sideline people. The issue raised by Rashid Alvi is correct," Dalwai said.

The Congress leader emphasised that the party's primary objective should be to challenge the BJP rather than creating internal friction. "The fight is not with each other but with the BJP. If we want our government to come to power in 2029, we have to unite. But instead of that, they are sidelining their own people. I, too, am not invited to several meetings, but I don't complain. However, the high command should think about it," he added.

Rashid Alvi's 'distress' within Congress

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said he was being sidelined within the party, claiming not to have been invited to a minority committee meeting. "It's a matter of distress within the party that senior, capable people are being overlooked, and this is the result of that. It is the responsibility of the Congress party president to consider these complaints. The minority committee meeting takes place, and Rashid Alvi himself is not invited to it. Perhaps among the 3-4 senior Muslim leaders within Congress, I am one of them; I've been working for Congress for 25 years. One MP calls me Jaichand, and the entire Congress remains silent. Am I Jaichand? There are so many Jaichands in Congress, yet no one utters a word about them... Because I am a Muslim, it's easy to speak against me. Anything can be said against me," Alvi had said.

He further emphasised that he has consistently stood up for Congress whenever the time demanded. "I consistently stand up for Congress, I consistently work hard for Congress--this responsibility lies with the Congress president to consider this... In any political party, everyone must be taken along... If there is any resentment, it should be addressed rather than pushing someone out; this will only weaken any political party," Rashid Alvi said. (ANI)