The Congress party held a two-day organisational meeting in Shimla to strengthen the party and devise a political strategy for future elections. AICC in-charge Rajani Patil said a cabinet expansion and reshuffle is also under consideration.

Congress's Two-Day Organisational Meet

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajani Patil on Saturday said the party's two-day organisational meeting in Shimla is aimed at strengthening the organisation and preparing its political strategy ahead of future electoral challenges. The senior Congress leader discussed key organisational and government-related issues, including the possibility of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

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Speaking to reporters before the meeting in Shimla, Patil said the discussions would focus on organisational strengthening, future political programmes and preparations for the party's next phase of activities. "This two-day meeting has been convened to strengthen the organisation and deliberate on our future political strategy. On the first day, we will hold detailed discussions with district and block presidents, while the second day will be devoted to interactions with representatives of various frontal organisations," Patil said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, members of the state cabinet, district and block Congress presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers and members of the state executive committee.

Cabinet Reshuffle on the Agenda

Responding to questions on the long-pending expansion and possible reshuffle of the Himachal Pradesh cabinet, Patil indicated that the issue remains under consideration. "Efforts will be made in this direction as well. Several issues concerning both the organisation and the government will be discussed in the coming meetings," she said.

Future Plans and Party Affairs

Patil also announced that Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal is expected to visit Dharamshala on July 16 and July 17, where a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee is proposed. "Although the programme is yet to be finalised, an important meeting is proposed in Dharamshala where the Political Affairs Committee will discuss the state's political situation and chart the party's future strategy," she said.

Internal Differences to be Resolved

On the ongoing differences between Cabinet Minister Jagat Singh Negi and newly appointed Kinnaur District Congress Committee president Nigam Bhandari, Patil said such situations occasionally arise in political parties and can be resolved through dialogue. "If Jagat Singh Negi attends the meeting, we will speak to him on the issue. Any misunderstanding should be resolved through face-to-face discussions," she said.

Asked whether leaders and workers from the BJP could join the Congress, Patil said the party would welcome anyone who believes in its ideology. "Anyone who is influenced by the ideology of the Congress and wishes to join the party will be welcomed with an open heart," she said.

Party's Stance on National Issues

Ram Temple Donation Controversy

Clarifying the Congress' stand on the alleged Ram Temple donation theft controversy, Patil said the party believes a transparent and impartial investigation is necessary. "People across the country contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple according to their faith and capacity. However, several questions have now been raised regarding the utilisation of those funds. Action against only lower-level individuals will not suffice. The entire matter should be investigated impartially," she said.

Patil said the Congress would formulate an agitation strategy on the issue and reiterated the party's demand that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Ethanol-Blended Fuel Debate

Further, on the ongoing debate over the use of ethanol-blended fuel, Patil urged caution and said there is no conclusive scientific evidence so far to establish that ethanol causes damage to vehicles. "It has not yet been conclusively proven that the use of ethanol results in vehicle damage. No conclusions should be drawn without scientific evidence. Decisions on this issue should be based on expert opinion and scientific studies," she said.

Patil said the two-day organisational meeting is crucial for strengthening the Congress organisation, reviewing its political strategy and preparing for future electoral challenges, with decisions taken during the deliberations expected to shape the party's course in Himachal Pradesh in the coming months. (ANI)