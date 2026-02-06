The Ministry of Defence on Friday issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to procure 30 improved Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR-I) and two Classroom Variant Radars (CRVs) for the Indian Army, at an estimated cost of Rs 725 crore.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Friday issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to procure 30 improved Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR-I) and two Classroom Variant Radars (CRVs) for the Indian Army, at an estimated cost of Rs 725 crore. The radars will be procured through the emergency procurement route and are required to be deployable across diverse terrains, including mountainous regions, high-altitude areas, plains, semi-deserts, deserts, and coastal zones.

The LLLR-I system must be compatible for integration with the Akashteer Command and Reporting (C&R) module, including gateway hardware and inbuilt software, and should meet the Army Cyber Group’s evaluation criteria for onboarding onto the Army Data Network.

Envisaged as an air surveillance system, the LLLR-I will scan airspace to detect, track, and prioritise aerial targets. The system must be capable of tracking at least hundreds of targets simultaneously.

According to the RFP, the radar should be able to designate a minimum of 20 tracks simultaneously to at least 10 command posts or 10 weapon systems equipped with Target Data Receivers (TDRs), located up to 20 km from the radar. Connectivity should be supported through line, radio, or radio relay, and the system should be scalable up to 20 TDRs.

The RFP mandates a minimum of 60 per cent indigenous content.

The first batch of 15 LLLR-I systems and one CRV, must be delivered within 12 months from the date of advance payment, with the remaining systems to be delivered within the subsequent six months.

The equipment must have a minimum service life of 10 years. The bidder is required to provide details of the reliability model, reliability prediction, and validation by the designer or manufacturer to ensure sustained performance throughout the service life.

Additionally, the bidder must supply a comprehensive training package for operators, operator trainers, and maintenance personnel. Maintenance training is to be conducted three to six months before the expiry of the warranty period of the first delivered systems.

The LLLR-I system will comprise a search radar, Commander’s Display Unit (CDU), Target Designation System (TDS), and Power Supply Unit. It must offer flexibility in deployment to provide air defence support to Vulnerable Areas and Vulnerable Points (VA/VP).