New Delhi: In a move aimed at expanding its footprint in India’sdefence and civil aviation markets, Australia-based Amphibian Aerospace Industries (AAI) has secured a Rs 3,500 crore order to supply 15 Albatross 2.0 amphibious aircraft to Indian firm Apogee Aerospace.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Apogee Aerospace announced plans to invest Rs 500 crore to establish advanced manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in India. The investment will also cover training infrastructure and systems integration capabilities.

“This initiative aligns with India’s broader objective of fostering self-reliance in the aerospace and defence sector while strengthening regional air connectivity,” said Apogee Aerospace Chairman and Managing Director, Wing Commander MVN Sai (Retd

On the defence front, the company confirmed its intent to participate in upcoming procurement programmes. As earlier reported by Asianet Newsable English on January 10, 2026, the Ministry of Defence had issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the acquisition of four fixed-wing amphibious aircraft on a four-year wet lease to enhance reconnaissance, surveillance and search-and-rescue capabilities.

“Our Indian partner, Apogee Aerospace, will participate in the bidding process. We already have a proven aircraft, and the Indian Navy can operate it from day one,” said Amphibian Aerospace Industries President and CEO Gopi Reddy. “Compared to competing platforms that cost over $100 million, our aircraft offers a significant cost advantage at approximately $25 million per base aircraft.”

The Albatross 2.0 platform is a modern evolution of the iconic Grumman HU-16 Albatross and has been designed with multi-domain operational capabilities. Its variants support a wide range of military missions, including transport, search and rescue, and aeromedical evacuation.

This positioning enables AAI to directly address the Indian Armed Forces’ requirement for versatile, water-capable aircraft, while offering end-to-end systems integration for militarised variants.

On the civilian side, the Albatross 2.0 can carry up to 28 passengers or 4.5 tonnes of cargo, making it well-suited for connecting remote and island regions – an area of focus under the government’s regional connectivity initiatives, Sai added.