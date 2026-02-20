Devendra Fadnavis highlighted global strains on food systems at the India AI Summit 2026. He stated that for the Global South, agriculture is vital for stability and that India, under PM Modi, is using AI and DPI to address these challenges.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday highlighted the mounting global challenges facing the agriculture sector, saying food systems worldwide are under strain due to climate volatility, falling water tables, deteriorating soil health, fragile supply chains, and unpredictable global markets.

Speaking at the India AI Summit 2026, Fadnavis said that for countries of the Global South, agriculture is not just an economic activity but a pillar of livelihood, social stability, and national security. He added that India recognises this reality deeply and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible artificial intelligence at the centre of national development. "We meet at a very defining moment. Across the world, food systems are under strain, climate volatility is intensifying, water tables are falling, soil health is deteriorating, supply chains are fragile, and global markets are unpredictable. For countries from the Global South, agriculture is not merely an economic sector, it is livelihood, social stability, and national security. India understands this very deeply, and under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible AI at the centre stage of national development," said Fadnavis.

India AI Mission to Empower Agriculture

He said the India AI Mission aims to use technology to promote inclusion, transparency, and scale, with agriculture at its core. Noting that over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on farming, Fadnavis pointed out that smallholders continue to face fragmented information, rising input costs, climate uncertainty, and limited access to credit and markets. "The India AI Mission is about using technology to deliver inclusion, transparency, and scale. Today, agriculture must sit at the heart of this mission. Over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on agriculture, yet small holders face fragmented information, pricing input cost, climate uncertainty, and limited access to credit and markets," said Fadnavis.

Harnessing AI for Agricultural Transformation

Fadnavis further said traditional extension systems, despite their commitment, are unable to match the scale and speed required to address these challenges. He asserted that artificial intelligence can transform the sector by enabling hyper-local weather forecasts, early pest outbreak warnings, precision irrigation and fertiliser guidance, crop-based credit assessment, transparent and traceable supply chains, and real-time market advisories. "Traditional extension systems, however committed, cannot match the scale and speed required. Artificial Intelligence changes this equation. AI can provide hyper local weather predictions, early pest outbreaks warnings, precision irrigation and fertilizer guidance, credit scoring based on crop intelligence, transparent traceable supply chains, and real time market advisories," he said. (ANI)