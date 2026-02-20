An HR executive in Gurgaon was injured in a road rage near IMT Manesar. After a rear-end collision, three men attacked him with bats. He suffered multiple injuries, including a deep ear cut, and was hospitalised.

A shocking road rage incident in Gurgaon left an HR executive seriously injured after he was assaulted by three unidentified men armed with cricket and baseball bats. The attack took place near IMT Manesar on Tuesday evening when the victim, Nitesh Bhatia, was driving home from work.

According to the complaint, Bhatia’s car was hit from behind by an Alto without a number plate near Sarita Handa Exports. After stopping to assess the damage, he was initially approached by the driver, who apologised, suggesting the matter would be resolved amicably. However, the situation quickly escalated when two more men stepped out of the vehicle and began attacking him.

The attackers allegedly used bats to repeatedly strike Bhatia, continuing the assault even after he fell to the ground. Passersby and auto-rickshaw drivers eventually intervened, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

Bhatia sustained multiple injuries, including a deep cut on his ear that required stitches, along with injuries to his arms and legs. He was admitted to a hospital in Manesar and later discharged after treatment.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage to identify the accused and trace the vehicle involved.

The incident has once again raised concerns over rising cases of violent road rage in the region.