Indian Army ran first exclusive freight train on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, transporting 753 tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking supplies. Return journey will carry Kashmiri apples, benefiting both military readiness and local farmers.

New Delhi: Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) witnessed a historic milestone with the successful run of Frieght Train the first exclusive freight train of the Indian Army, from BD Bari to Anantnag on September 12–13. The train carried 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) loads for Indian Army units and formations in J&K, marking a decisive turning point in the Army’s AWS modus operandi.

“This strategic initiative underscores the Indian Army’s ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in challenging Himalayan terrain.”

Dual-use logistics in action

In a unique demonstration of dual-use logistics and military–civil fusion, the return rake of the Frieght Train will transport Kashmiri apples to markets in Rest of India.

“This step not only strengthens the Army’s winter preparedness but also provides direct benefits to local communities.”

Farmers, who in the past suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods, will now be able to transport their produce seamlessly, ensuring both economic relief and livelihood security.

“The initiative reflects the Army’s role in nation-building, extending beyond its core mission of defence to contribute tangibly to the socio-economic development of Kashmir.”

“By harnessing rail infrastructure for both military and civilian purposes, the Indian Army has taken a major stride in strengthening resilience, connectivity, and prosperity in the region.”