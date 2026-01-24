The Indian Army conducted an 'Anti-Drug Rally' in Arunachal Pradesh's Manigong village with the theme 'No Drugs, No Dropouts' to promote youth welfare and education. The event saw strong community participation and military-civil fusion.

Indian Army's Anti-Drug Initiative in Arunachal Pradesh

With a strong focus on youth welfare and social awareness, the Indian Army, in collaboration with school students and teachers, conducted an Anti-Drug Rally at Manigong in Arunachal Pradesh under the theme "No Drugs, No Dropouts." According to Defence PRO, the initiative aimed to highlight the harmful effects of substance abuse while reinforcing the importance of education as the foundation for a secure and progressive future.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers and local residents, reflecting a shared concern for the well-being of the younger generation.

As part of the outreach, Army personnel interacted closely with students and educators, encouraging open discussions on the physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse. Additonally, an awareness lecture was also organised for students of Manigong Higher Secondary School, motivating them to adopt healthy lifestyles, stay focused on education and make informed choices. The interaction emphasised collective responsibility in guiding youth away from addiction and towards learning and positive growth.

According to Defence PRO, a key highlight of the initiative was the Anti-Drug Rally conducted through Manigong village, where participants marched with banners and slogans advocating a drug-free, education-first society. The rally received a positive response from the local population and stood as a strong example of military-civil fusion in addressing social challenges.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to work together for a drug-free, educated and empowered Manigong, reinforcing the Indian Army's continued role in community outreach and nation-building.

'Know Your Army' Camp in Agartala

Earlier, in a run-up to the Republic Day celebrations, the Albert Ekka Brigade of the Red Shield Division successfully conducted a "Know Your Army" camp at the Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala. The event aimed to foster greater awareness and connect with youth and citizens about the Indian Army's ethos, capabilities, and commitment to nation-building. As part of this campaign, a weapons and equipment display was organised, which showcased a range of modern military weapons and systems. (ANI)