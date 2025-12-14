Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary has been unanimously elected as the new President of the Uttar Pradesh BJP. BJP MP Arun Govil praised the appointment, highlighting Chaudhary's good performance and the enthusiasm among party workers.

BJP MP Arun Govil on Sunday praised Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who was formally declared as the Uttar Pradesh BJP president later in the day following his unopposed nomination. "This has been a very good process. Everyone knows how well Pankaj Chaudhary is performing as a minister, and now he will do good work here too. The enthusiasm among all is because a very good person has been selected, and everyone is expressing their happiness," Govil said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary has been unanimously elected as the new President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit. "I am delighted to announce that Brother @MPPChaudharyJi has been unanimously appointed as the newly elected President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh," Goyal said while addressing party workers in Lucknow.

Pankaj Chaudhary filed his nomination papers for the post on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders.

On Saturday, after filing the sole nomination, Minister Pankaj Chaudhary told ANI, "Nomination has been filed. Scrutiny is underway. When the announcement is made tomorrow, something more can be said... No post is big or small. Whatever responsibility is assigned, as a worker of the party, we shoulder it with full dedication..."

Firecrackers were burst at the residence of Pankaj Chaudhary in Maharajganj after he filed the sole nomination for the State BJP president election.

Earlier, the party had appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde as election officers for the process. (ANI)