New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday signed a contract worth about Rs 2,000 crore with defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars for the Indian Army.

However, the quantity has not been disclosed. “This would mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Air Defence Regiments and enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness,” an official said.

These systems will be procured under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category.

Know about Air Defence Fire Control Radar

In conjunction with Anti-Aircraft Guns, the Air Defence Fire Control Radar forms a Ground Based Air Defence system, whose main purpose is effective point defence against air threats at short and very short ranges during day and night under all weather conditions.

These systems would have minimum 70% indigenous content. These Fire Control Radars will be able to detect all forms of air-borne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones.

The system comprises of a X-Band Active Array Antenna based 3D-Search Radar, Ka-Band Tracking Radar, Electro-Optical Sensors for passive 2D-tracking & LRF for Radar independent ranging, Gun Control Unit, Power Generator, and a suitably equipped Commander's cabin mounted on a single High Mobility Vehicle.

This system is capable of controlling more than two Guns simultaneously.

IBEL-developed Akashteer used by Indian Army

It should also be noted that BEL-developed Akashteer is also operational with the Indian Army.

It is an advanced, AI-powered air defense control and reporting system, designed to provide real-time situational awareness and effective coordination for air defense operations, integrating various sensors, radars, and communication technologies.

Akashteer enhances the army's ability to detect and respond to aerial threats, like missiles and aircraft, across diverse terrains.

During the Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the system had played a critical role against the adversary.