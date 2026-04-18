The Indian Army's Red Horns Division conducted a Joint Flood Relief Exercise, 'Jal Rahat', in Guwahati. It demonstrated inter-agency coordination between the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and SSB for enhanced disaster preparedness and response.

The Red Horns Division of Gajraj Corps on behalf of the Indian Army, conducted a Joint Flood Relief Exercise, demonstrating inter-agency coordination and disaster preparedness by flood relief columns of Army, National DIsaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) & Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

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According to an official release, the Exercise Jal Rahat at IIT, Guwahati, showcased modalities of conduct of flood relief operations, the role of various agencies, the use of high-end technology and innovative means for conduct of rescue operations during floods.

Innovative Rescue Techniques Demonstrated

Exercise Jal Rahat was conceptualised and designed with an aim to enhance response capability in the event of severe flooding. A specialist team from the Indian Army, supported by other State Agencies, conducted rescue missions incorporating and simulating actual scenarios, employment of drones for surveillance and logistic outreach of stranded villagers and the evacuation of drowning individuals, the release noted.

Apart from this, specialist teams of the Army, NDRF & SDRF showcased their skills in deep water rescue operations. It effectively involved all stakeholders in the conduct of relief operations in an effectively synchronised manner, showcasing inter-agency synergy and interoperability at challenging times of natural calamities.

Gajraj Corps Commander Oversees Exercise

The exercise was witnessed by General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, senior officials from the Army, State Administration, SSB, CAPFs and disaster relief organisations and approximately 800 audience, including flood relief columns of the Indian Army, cadets from NCC and NSS and students from various schools and colleges of Guwahati, the release stated.

The operational readiness state of flood relief columns was overseen by Lt Gen Neeraj Shukla, AVSM, SM**, General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps. He also addressed the august gathering and exhorted all ranks of Army, SSB, NDRF, SDRF and NCC Cadets for adopting whole of society approach for Nation Building by following the mantra of four 'P' - "PREDICT, PREPARE, PROTECT AND PROVIDE, thus leading to, further strengthening the interoperability and inter agency synergy to achieve the aim of "JANBHAGIDARI SE AAPDA PRABANDHAN".

Strengthening Future Disaster Response

The events conducted during the exercise instilled a sense of assurance and faith among the spectators towards the Army and other agencies for ensuring their safety in case of any crisis situation or natural calamity.

Moving forward from here, the participating agencies in coordination with the Indian Army have committed towards the conduct of regular joint training sessions, updation of SOPs, and disaster relief plans and investing towards capacity building for an effective emergency response mechanism, further strengthening the motto of Exercise JAL RAHAT, "Sanghatit Shakti Se Jan Aapda Suraksha," the release concluded.

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