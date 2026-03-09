Congress MPs, backed by TMC, have moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Citing bias, they allege the opposition is not allowed to speak in the House. The motion has been signed by 118 MPs and will be discussed today.

As the second phase of the Budget Session commenced today, K Suresh, one of the three Congress MPs scheduled to move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accused the latter of being "biased" and not allowing opposition to speak in the House.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Suresh said, "We are moving a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. It will be discussed today," further highlighting that TMC MPs will back the motion. "Opposition leaders are not being given a chance to speak in the House. We believe the Speaker is biased towards the ruling side," he added. Congress MP Rajani Patil also asserted that the party would seek answers for the "undemocratic way" the LoP was treated during the previous budget session. "We will certainly seek an answer to the undemocratic way in which our Leader of Opposition was not allowed to speak in the House and demand the Speaker's removal," she told ANI. These remarks were made following the formal submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been signed by 118 MPs.

Congress MPs Detail Accusations of Partisanship

Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition. They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers. The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Government to Initiate Discussion on Motion

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the session, according to sources. (ANI)