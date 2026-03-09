Delhi Police apprehended a 14-year-old and arrested 8 others, including 3 women, for the murder of a youth in Uttam Nagar. The SC/ST Act has been invoked in the case, which stemmed from a dispute over a balloon on Holi.

1 Minor, 7 Adults in Custody

A 14-year-old minor was among those taken into custody by the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Uttam Nagar murder case. The minor, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was apprehended alongside 7 other wanted individuals, including 3 women who were tracked down to Delhi's Khyala area after being on the run since the incident.

The Delhi Police has shared an update regarding the arrest of 7 more individuals and the apprehension of 1 minor who were wanted co-accused in the Uttam Nagar case. According to the Delhi Police, The list of the 7 arrested persons includes Sayra or Kali, wife of Ramzan, resident of Uttam Nagar(40); Sarifan, wife of Gaffar, resident of Uttam Nagar, (50); Salma, wife of Jumadeen, resident of Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, age 36 years; Suhail @ Sahil, son of Imamuddheen, resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, (21); Sameer Chauhan, son of Mushtaq, resident of Uttam Nagar, age 20 years; Firoj, son of Gaffar, resident of Uttam Nagar, (22); and Ismile, son of Gani khan, resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, age (50). Further, one minor was also apprehended, a resident of Uttam Nagar. (14).

SC/ST Act Invoked, Another Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, on sunday Delhi Police arrested the eighth accused, 38-year-old Imran alias Bunty, in connection with a murder in Uttam Nagar, where a youth was allegedly beaten to death during Holi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said, "In continuation of the arrests earlier made in the case, the eighth accused - Imran @ Bunty, aged 38 years, has also been arrested. Also, as per the statements of the deceased Tarun's family, stringent provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act have been invoked. "

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Singh confirmed that provisions under the SC/ST Act have been applied, and further arrests may be made as the probe continues. "The investigation of the Tarun murder case is ongoing. A total of seven individuals have been arrested, including a minor apprehended earlier and one additional suspect taken into custody today, all of whom are local residents. Based on statements from the victim's family and available witnesses, the case has been unfolded to include provisions under the SC/ST Act," Singh told ANI.

"The investigation is still active, with efforts focused on maintaining peace in the area. The most recent arrest was made after verifying the family's statements and witness accounts. The investigation will continue, and any further suspects identified will also be arrested," he said.

Bulldozer Action Against Accused's Property

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a bulldozer action against the property of an accused. The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation. (ANI)