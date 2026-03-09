Himachal Pradesh government organised a farewell for outgoing Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the Governor's active public engagement and constructive discussions on state and legislative matters.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday organised a send-off ceremony for outgoing Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan in Shimla, where Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded the Governor's engagement with the people and his active involvement in state matters during his tenure.

CM Lauds Governor's Tenure

Speaking to mediapersons after the farewell function, Sukhu said that Shukla remained closely connected with the state during his nearly three-year tenure and made efforts to understand the concerns of people across Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the Governor visited several districts and participated in various social events, which helped him gain first-hand knowledge of the issues faced by the public.

"During his tenure, the Governor remained actively connected with the people of the state. He visited districts, understood the problems of society and also offered useful suggestions during discussions on various matters," Sukhu said.

Sukhu said that several legislative matters and bills were discussed constructively with the Governor, and wherever necessary, suggestions were incorporated through dialogue. He added that bills requiring the President's assent were forwarded accordingly as per constitutional procedures.

On Rajya Sabha Polls and Party Unity

Replying to a question on the recent Rajya Sabha election, the Chief Minister expressed confidence in the Congress party's position, saying the party leadership and legislators were united and confident about the outcome.

New Policy on Women's Reservation

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state government's policy initiatives and said that the government has announced a 25 per cent reservation for women in Class-III government jobs, describing it as an important step toward strengthening women's participation in public employment.

CM Congratulates Team India on World Cup Win

When asked about India's victory in the Cricket World Cup, Sukhu congratulated the national team and praised the players for their performance.

"India's victory in the World Cup is a proud moment for the country. The players performed exceptionally well, and the entire nation is celebrating this achievement," the Chief Minister said.

The farewell ceremony at Lok Bhawan was attended by ministers, senior government officials, legislators and other dignitaries who gathered to bid farewell to the outgoing Governor. (ANI)