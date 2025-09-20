Army's Sapta Shakti Command conducted the high-intensity 'Amogh Fury' exercise at Rajasthan's Thar Desert, integrating tanks, helicopters, drones, artillery and advanced communication systems. The drill tested readiness and battlefield technologies.

New Delhi: Indian Army’s Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command has conducted a major Integrated Fire Power Exercise, codenamed “Amogh Fury” at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan. The high-intensity fire power-cum-exercise showcased the seamless integration of a wide array of firing platforms through coordinated combat manoeuvres.

“Demonstrating the Indian Army’s preparedness in a multi-domain operational environment, the drill involved insertion of troops and offensive ground actions, highlighting synergy among various combat arms, support arms and services,” an Indian Army official said.

Aim of Amogh Fury exercise

The aim of the exercise was to testing the combat power, coordination and operational readiness in real time battle scenarios.

The integrated firing witnessed participation of multiple platforms including battle tanks, Infantry combat vehicles, attack helicopters, long range vectors of artillery and drones.

Apart from these, modern technologies and equipment including network centric communication, command and control architecture and real time surveillance and targeting systems were also employed in these exercises to achieve pragmatic training of all ranks. "The exercise placed significant emphasis on the use of contemporary technologies, real-time communication and the creation of a common operating picture, seamlessly shared with all stakeholders," the Indian Army official added.

These capabilities were tested and refined to effectively counter emerging threats on the modern battlefield. 'Amogh Fury' is a testament to the Indian Army's focus on jointmanship, operational readiness and technological integration in Multi Domain Warfare Scenarios.