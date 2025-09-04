India to sign deal with GE for 113 F404 engines for LCA Mk1A jets. First two aircraft to be delivered in October. Mk1A completes weapons trials; 97 additional jets approved. LCA Mk2 rollout expected in 2027, 83 Mk1A by 2029.

New Delhi: India will soon be signing a contract with the American giant General Electric for the procurement of 113 F404 aero engines to be fitted in light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk1a for which the order was placed few months ago. A top source in the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) told Asianet Newsable English that “the negotiation with the GE for aero engines has been completed and the contract will be signed at the end of this month.”

In August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave a green signal for buying additional 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, worth Rs 62,000 crore.

The LCA Mk1A is an upgraded version of the LCA Tejas fighter aircraft, being built to replace the ageing fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets.

Another source in the HAL, said that the first two LCA Mk1A aircraft would be delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in October this year.

“Ten aircraft are now built and being tested. The first delivery will take place in October, with one aircraft from Nashik already ready for handover,” he said.

The source further added that two additional engines are expected to be received this month.

Besides the F404 engines, “ten F414 engines have already been delivered to us.”

Meanwhile, the Mk-1A has completed weapons integration trials, including the firing of Astra and ASRAM missiles.

Sources further added advanced LCA Mk2 is scheduled to be rolled out in 2027, while 83 Mk1A fighters are now expected by 2029, after a reported delay of four quarters.