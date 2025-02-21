Indian and Pakistani armies to hold flag meeting over recent Poonch Sector firing

Indian and Pakistani armies will hold a flag meeting to discuss recent firing incidents in the Poonch Sector. This follows an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists along the Line of Control in the same area.

Indian and Pakistani armies to hold flag meeting over recent Poonch Sector firing dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 21, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Indian and Pakistani armies are holding a flag meeting on Friday to discuss the recent incidents of firing in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrest two over bomb threat to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car

Further details on the development are awaited.

On Thursday, security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists after detecting their movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said on Thursday.

"Terrorist movement detected in Poonch sector along the Line of Control. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Operations are underway," posted White Knight Corps. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates first edition of School of Ultimate Leadership Conclave in Delhi (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates first edition of School of Ultimate Leadership Conclave in Delhi (WATCH) shk

PM Modi inaugurates first edition of School of Ultimate Leadership Conclave in Delhi (WATCH)

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrest two over bomb threat to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car dmn

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrest two over bomb threat to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice vkp

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice

Bundelkhand gets major boost: Rs 461 crore for Defense Corridor and Rs 425 crore for development

Bundelkhand gets major boost: Rs 461 crore for Defense Corridor and Rs 425 crore for development

Indian-origin scientist's team make breakthrough discovery on largest black holes samples & dwarf galaxies shk

Indian-origin scientist’s team makes breakthrough discovery on largest black holes samples & dwarf galaxies

Recent Stories

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here RBA

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon