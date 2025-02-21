Indian and Pakistani armies to hold flag meeting over recent Poonch Sector firing

Indian and Pakistani armies will hold a flag meeting to discuss recent firing incidents in the Poonch Sector. This follows an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists along the Line of Control in the same area.

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Indian and Pakistani armies are holding a flag meeting on Friday to discuss the recent incidents of firing in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

Further details on the development are awaited.

On Thursday, security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists after detecting their movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said on Thursday.

"Terrorist movement detected in Poonch sector along the Line of Control. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Operations are underway," posted White Knight Corps. (ANI)

