Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrest two over bomb threat to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car

Mumbai police arrested two individuals from Buldhana for allegedly sending an email threatening to bomb Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 21, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Mumbai police have arrested two persons from Buldhana in connection with an email threatening to bomb the car of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The accused were identified as Mangesh Achyutrao Wayal (35) and Abhay Gajanan Shingane (22). Both are residents of Deulgaon Mahi Buldhana and were apprehended from Buldhana's Deulgaon district in Maharashtra.

An email threatening to bomb the car of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde was received at Goregaon Police Station.

Following this, an FIR has been registered under sections 351(3), 351(4), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused will be brought to Mumbai, the police said.

An investigation is underway.


Further details awaited. (ANI)

Indian and Pakistani armies to hold flag meeting over recent Poonch Sector firing dmn

PM Modi inaugurates first edition of School of Ultimate Leadership Conclave in Delhi (WATCH) shk

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice vkp

Bundelkhand gets major boost: Rs 461 crore for Defense Corridor and Rs 425 crore for development

Indian-origin scientist's team make breakthrough discovery on largest black holes samples & dwarf galaxies shk

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here RBA

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

