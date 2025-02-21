PM Modi inaugurates first edition of School of Ultimate Leadership Conclave in Delhi (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam.

ANI |Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam. Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay was also present with the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave from February 21 to 22 will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences.

School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable authentic leaders to advance public good. The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

Also read: Indian-origin scientist’s team makes breakthrough discovery on largest black holes samples & dwarf galaxies

SOUL brings in insights, skills and expertise necessary to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today's world.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday. He was welcomed by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) that it is a matter of immense joy that Bhutan's PM will be gracing the occasion.

"I will be inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave at 10:30 AM on 21st February, at Bharat Mandapam. It is a matter of immense joy that my friend, Bhutan PM Mr. Tshering Tobgay will be gracing the Conclave with his presence. @tsheringtobgay," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier on February 14, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Bhoomi Poojan for SOUL's state-of-the-art campus in Gandhinagar.

The ceremony was graced by Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SOUL; SOUL Board Members; Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Former Finance Secretary to the Government of India and Chairman of the SOUL Executive Committee; along with distinguished invitees and senior secretaries.

The SOUL campus, set to be developed over the next two years at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, will span 22 acres near Gujarat Biotechnology University on GIFT City Road. 

Also read: World's first 'synthetic human robot with muscles' twitches, moves into LIFE in terrifying video (WATCH)

