The Indian Air Force has made aviation history by landing an IL-76MD transport aircraft at the Nyoma airfield in Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet, showcasing the crew's exceptional skill and the aircraft's immense operational capabilities.

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft on Saturday made a historic landing at Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet, achieving what the force described as the highest-altitude landing ever by an aircraft of this type anywhere in the world. Sharing the achievement on X, the IAF said the successful landing demonstrated the aircraft's capabilities and the exceptional skills of its crew. "13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY. An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," the IAF said. Describing the achievement as a demonstration of the aircraft's operational capabilities, the force said, "A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew." The IAF further termed the achievement "a milestone that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability", adding, "Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history." 13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY. An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world. A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew. A milestone that reinforces India’s strategic airlift capability. Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history. #IndianAirForce #IAF #Nyoma #AviationHistory #IndianDefence @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @indiannavy @CareerinIAF @air_veterans — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 7, 2026

Strategic Significance of the Mission

Nyoma airfield, located in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of approximately 13,600 feet, is around 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Operating heavy transport aircraft at such high altitudes presents significant challenges due to the demanding geographical and atmospheric conditions.

The IL-76MD 'Gajraj' Capability

The IL-76MD, known as 'Gajraj' in the Indian Air Force, is a Russian-origin, four-engine heavy-lift military transport aircraft designed to carry troops, military equipment, vehicles and cargo over long distances. The aircraft was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on June 16, 1985, and has remained an important component of its strategic airlift capabilities. It has also played a significant role in military operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions. Its heavy-lift capability allows it to transport large military equipment, including T-72 tanks and heavy vehicles, making it an important asset for logistical support to the armed forces in challenging terrains.