The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a doctored video that falsely portrays Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force, as making political statements about the Indian Army and the ongoing ‘Trishul’ military exercise, allegedly linking it to the Bihar elections.

The clip, which has been widely circulated by several Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely shows Singh accusing the Army of being “saffronized.” PIB’s fact check confirmed that the video is entirely fake and was created using AI-based editing tools to spread misinformation and sow distrust against the Indian Armed Forces.

“Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has NOT made any such statement. The video has been AI-generated to spread misinformation and undermine faith in the #IndianArmedForces,” PIB clarified on social media, tagging the clip as FAKE.

The original footage, according to PIB, was from the IDC 2025 Conference, where the Air Chief took part in an interactive session hosted by Strat News Global. The authentic and unedited version of the video can be viewed on YouTube Here.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid forwarding such AI-generated propaganda, emphasizing the growing risk of deepfake technology being weaponized to distort public discourse.

“Don’t fall for AI-generated lies designed to sow distrust and division. Stay alert and rely only on verified sources,” PIB warned.