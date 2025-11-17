Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said India-China relations have improved since Oct 2024, citing leader dialogues between PM Modi and President Xi. He noted a beneficial LAC agreement and planned border talks to resolve the ongoing conflict.

India-China Relations Improving: Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that relations between Indian and China have improved since last October, following dialogue between the leaders of the two nations to bring about "normalcy." General Dwivedi stated that discussions were held regarding a dialogue and a resolution to the conflict between the two nations during recent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"There has been a lot of improvement in our (India and China) relations since last October, following dialogue between leaders of the two nations to bring normalcy," General Upendra Dwivedi said at the curtain raiser event of the 'Chanakya Defence Dialogue' in New Delhi. He added that the recent agreement over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been beneficial to New Delhi, and the Defence Ministers have decided told hold dialogue at the borders.

Details on Recent Agreements and Dialogue

In October 2024, India and China made a border patrolling agreement. The COAS said, "On October 21 last year, our agreement over the LAC was beneficial. Prime Minister Modi and Xi Jinping also met in October. In the SCO meeting, there were talks that we should have dialogue and find a resolution to the conflict. If political directions are clear, it benefits everyone. Our Defence Minister went there in June and told the Chinese counterpart 'It is time to decide if the ice should melt or not.' When they recently both met in Malaysia, they decided that the dialogue at the borders would provide a solution."

Modi-Xi Reaffirm Partnership at SCO Summit

Earlier in August, PM Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 to September 1. He held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, where both leaders welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in October 2024. They reaffirmed that India and China are development partners, not rivals, and agreed that differences should not escalate into disputes. Both leaders called for a stable relationship based on mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity, vital for the growth of their nations and for a multipolar world and Asia in the 21st century.

Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025

The third edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue (CDD) 2025 is scheduled for November 27-28. The CDD is the Indian Army's flagship annual seminar, themed this year 'Reform to Transform: Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat.' (ANI)