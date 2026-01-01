Indians welcomed New Year 2026 with fireworks, music, and prayers. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru saw vibrant celebrations, while people also gathered in Goa, Himachal, and Jammu and Kashmir to usher in the new year with enthusiasm.

Fireworks lit up the night sky, and streets buzzed with celebrations as people across India welcomed the New Year 2026 with enthusiasm, prayers and public gatherings.

From Delhi to Bengaluru and Amritsar, the arrival of the New Year was marked with joy and music.

Coastal Celebrations in Goa

In Goa, dazzling fireworks illuminated the night sky as locals and tourists gathered at popular party hubs to usher in the New Year. The coastal state witnessed vibrant celebrations with hotels and shacks hosting special events like every year.

Mumbai Rings in 2026

In Mumbai, people celebrated as the clock struck midnight, ushering in the New Year 2026 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: People ring in #NewYear2026 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. pic.twitter.com/SR6HI6Y3wj — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Festivities in the Northern Hills

In the hills of Himachal Pradesh, people welcomed the New Year 2026 in Dharamshala, with chilly weather doing little to dampen festive spirits.

Similarly, tourists in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed the New Year amid snow-clad landscapes, as they burst firecrackers and clicked pictures.

Central India Joins the Party

Central India also witnessed grand celebrations as people in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, welcomed the New Year with fireworks and danced to Bollywood music at special events.

South India's Grand Welcome

In South India, Hyderabad saw large crowds celebrating with fireworks, music, and late-night festivities across key locations.

In Bengaluru, fireworks once again lit up the skyline as residents marked the start of 2026, while authorities maintained security and traffic arrangements across the Silicon Valley of India.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Fireworks illuminate the night sky as people ring in #NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/UIqXOkGOVE — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Celebrations in the National Capital

The national capital, New Delhi, witnessed New Year celebrations at key locations, including Connaught Place and at India Gate, where crowds gathered to welcome 2026.

#WATCH | Delhi | People ring in #NewYear2026 in Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/UjfCVVXDca — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

A Spiritual Start in Amritsar

In Amritsar, devotees thronged Shri Harmandir Sahib to offer prayers and seek blessings as the clock struck midnight, ushering in the New Year.

Across India, citizens welcomed the New Year 2026 with optimism, celebrating with their families and friends, as police teams in each state worked to maintain law and order in their respective zones to prevent any untoward incidents.