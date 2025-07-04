As the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday nears, Kiren Rijiju’s remarks on his successor spark a diplomatic clash with China and a strong rebuttal from the Tibetan government-in-exile.

As the revered Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, prepares to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 6, a fresh diplomatic row has emerged between India and China over his succession. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s strong support for the Dalai Lama’s right to choose his own reincarnation has drawn an angry reaction from Beijing, which accuses New Delhi of interfering in its internal affairs.

But the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), headquartered in Dharamshala, has hit back too, questioning China’s historical claims and accusing it of trying to hijack Tibetan religious traditions under the garb of political control.

Rijiju: ‘Only the Dalai Lama can decide his successor’

Speaking on the sidelines of the Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirmed his personal faith in the Tibetan spiritual leader and called for clarity on the matter.

“There is no need for any confusion on the Dalai Lama issue. All the people across the world who believe in Buddhism and follow the Dalai Lama want him to decide (on his succession). There is no need for me or the government to say anything. Who would be the next Dalai Lama, it will be decided by him,” Rijiju said.

Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, clarified that his remarks were personal, not made on behalf of the Government of India.

“I do not want to react to China's statement. I speak as a devotee, I have faith in the Dalai Lama. Those who follow the Dalai Lama wish that he decides his successor,” he added.

Dalai Lama affirms future reincarnation will be recognised by Gaden Phodrang Trust

In a significant declaration ahead of his birthday, the Dalai Lama stated that the institution will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust—established by his office in 2015—will have the authority to identify his reincarnation.

This statement, released by his office earlier this week, ended speculation over whether the 14th Dalai Lama would name a successor.

“No one else can interfere,” the statement said, pushing back against China’s claims that it alone has the authority to approve the next spiritual heir.

China warns India against 'interference' in Tibet matters

China, however, was quick to respond. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning lashed out at Rijiju’s comments, accusing India of meddling in its internal affairs and threatening to derail the fragile efforts at normalising bilateral ties.

“India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues,” Mao said.

“India should exercise caution in its words and actions, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs with Xizang related issues and avoid impact on the improvement and development of the China-India relationship,” she added.

Mao reiterated China’s long-standing position that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama must comply with historical traditions—specifically referencing the use of the ‘golden urn’ and the approval of the central government.

“The present 14th Dalai Lama went through this procedure and was approved by the then-central government,” she said.

Tibetan leadership hits back: ‘Golden Urn came only in 1793’

In Dharamshala, the Tibetan administration responded sharply to Beijing’s assertions. Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration, raised serious doubts about China's spiritual legitimacy in Tibetan matters.

“That’s for the Chinese Government to decide whether that Government—which does not believe in religion—wants to interfere in the religious freedom of Tibetan people; not just occupy our country but also force a lot of things on us, including religious freedom to choose our own spiritual leader. So, that is very unfortunate,” he said.

Tsering also debunked China’s reliance on the so-called "golden urn" method.

“Chinese Government always keeps saying something. They are saying that we broke from tradition. What tradition is the Chinese Government talking about? The Golden Urn? This was introduced only in 1793, late 18th century. There have been eight Dalai Lamas before that. Are those not Dalai Lamas because there was no Golden Urn?” he asked.

Ties thawing, but Tibet remains a faultline

The sharp exchange comes amid renewed attempts by both India and China to stabilise their relationship, which has been on ice since the deadly Eastern Ladakh border clashes in 2020.

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during last year’s BRICS Summit in Kazan, both countries have held multiple rounds of talks. The recent resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was seen as a symbolic step forward.

But Tibet—and more specifically, the future of the Dalai Lama’s lineage—remains a deep faultline between the two Asian giants.

As celebrations continue in Dharamshala for the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, what was meant to be a spiritual milestone has once again brought geopolitical tensions to the surface. And while world leaders and devotees mark the life of a man who preaches compassion and peace, the question of who will follow him continues to stir unease across borders.