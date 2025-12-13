Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met BRS's K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad, stressing it was a personal visit based on long-standing camaraderie. He reflected on political cycles and called for an end to divisive politics for national progress.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) at his residence in Hyderabad. He emphasised that the meeting was a personal visit rooted in long-standing camaraderie rather than any political arrangement.

A Visit Rooted in Camaraderie

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav said the interaction felt like "being with one's own," highlighting the warmth and mutual respect he has shared with KTR and BRS leaders over the years. "I thank KTR Ji. Meeting him makes me feel like being with one's own. Whenever I visited Hyderabad, I met him. His colleagues and members of his party always welcomed me with honour," he said.

Reflection on Electoral Politics

Reflecting on the cyclical nature of electoral politics, Yadav noted that phases of victories and setbacks are part of every political journey. "Highs and lows are routine in politics. Sometimes the public gives us opportunities; other times, it allows us to reassess. There was a time when we, too, won a very small number of seats, but we remained among the public. The same public helped us, and today, the BJP is number two in Uttar Pradesh in terms of MPs," he said.

He added that political fortunes can shift unexpectedly and urged political parties to stay connected with people. "You would never realise when the public will stand with you again," he said.

Call to End Divisive Politics

Yadav used the occasion to reiterate his broader call to end divisive politics and steer the country towards development-driven governance. "We hope that things will change and that the country needs to walk the path of progress with a vision, a vision that the politics of division ends, that negativity in politics ends, that there be positive talks and that there be positivity and progress. We will make every effort to work in that direction," he stated.

Concern for KCR's Health

The SP chief also revealed that he had spoken to former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and would meet him soon. He clarified that his visit was largely personal, driven by concern for KCR's health. "This was not a political meeting. His father is not keeping well. I wanted to come earlier too, but could not due to political circumstances," he said.

He added that he had also had the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, and expressed hope that the government would fulfil its promises. Yadav concluded by saying, "I have known KCR and KTR for a long time now. We have worked together and did rallies together. So, I could not have gone back without meeting him." (ANI)