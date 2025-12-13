BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao met Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav in Hyderabad. KTR said BRS draws inspiration from SP's political comeback. Yadav called the meet non-political, stressing resilience and the need for positive, development-focused politics.

Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday. The meeting, described as non-political by Yadav, nevertheless offered strong signals about mutual respect between the two regional leaders and a shared emphasis on political revival.

BRS Vows Comeback, Draws Inspiration from SP

K.T. Rama Rao, reflecting on the political journey of the Samajwadi Party, said the BRS draws inspiration from the way Akhilesh Yadav steered his party back to prominence. "We draw inspiration from you and your party about the manner in which you reached Delhi with 37 MPs. We will bounce back once again and try to come back to power," KTR said, striking an optimistic tone amid BRS' current political challenges in the state.

'Not a Political Meeting': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, who has long maintained cordial ties with KTR and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), said the visit was primarily personal. "This was not a political meeting. I have always known him, and I had come to meet him. His father is not keeping well. I wanted to come earlier too, but I could not due to political circumstances," he said. Yadav noted that he had also met the Telangana Chief Minister during the visit, adding that he hoped the new government would fulfil its promises to the people.

On Electoral Highs and Lows

Reflecting on the cyclical nature of electoral fortunes, Yadav said political highs and lows were inevitable. "Sometimes the public gives us opportunities, and other times, it gives us an opportunity to reassess things. You would never realise when the public will stand with you again," he remarked, encouraging resilience.

Call for Positive Politics

The SP chief also emphasised the need for politics driven by development and positivity, saying, "We hope that what the country needs, a politics free of division and negativity, becomes a reality. We will make every effort to work in that direction."

Yadav said he would visit Hyderabad again soon and also hoped to meet KCR during his next trip. (ANI)