India has firmly backed the Dalai Lama’s right to choose his successor, rejecting China’s demand for central government approval. The 14th Dalai Lama confirmed that his spiritual role will continue beyond his death.

India has reportedly made it clear that only the Dalai Lama and the religious traditions he follows can decide who succeeds him. The statement comes just days before the revered spiritual leader's 90th birthday and soon after China asserted that the next Dalai Lama must be approved by its central government.

India backs Dalai Lama on succession, snubs China

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) will represent India at the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations on July 6, reports The Hindu. Speaking ahead of the event, Rijiju said, "No one other than the Dalai Lama and the conventions established by him can decide the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama."

His remarks come in direct response to China’s growing efforts to control the succession process of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Dalai Lama confirms role will continue

On July 2, the 14th Dalai Lama made a rare video address at a gathering of religious leaders in the Indian Himalayan town where he has lived in exile for decades. He made a significant announcement, "I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue."

He said he had received many heartfelt requests over the past 14 years from Tibetan exiles, Buddhist communities across the Himalayas, Mongolia, and even parts of Russia and China. These groups urged him to ensure the continuity of the spiritual lineage.

He also mentioned receiving appeals from inside Tibet itself, stating,

“In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue.”

China insists on controlling succession

Just hours after the Dalai Lama’s statement, China responded sharply. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the next Dalai Lama must be approved by Beijing and chosen through a process involving a so-called 'golden urn', a method historically used to assert control over Tibetan religious matters.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government,” Mao said at a press conference.

Exile, legacy and growing tension

The Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Lhasa. Since then, he and thousands of his followers have lived in exile. While China brands him a separatist, the Dalai Lama describes himself as a “simple Buddhist monk” focused on promoting peace and compassion.

His advancing age has raised concerns about what comes next, especially with China keen to name its own successor to tighten control over Tibet.

India's open support for the Dalai Lama's decision sends a strong diplomatic signal, especially at a time when tensions between India and China remain high over several issues, including border disputes and religious freedom in Tibet.

(With agency inputs)