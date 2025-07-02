China insists the successor must be approved by the Chinese government via a traditional golden urn selection process. This disagreement highlights ongoing tensions regarding Tibet's future.

Beijing: Hours after Tibetan spiritual leader and 14th Dalai Lama said he will have a successor after his death, Chinese authorities said that the successor “must be approved by the central government.” Dalai Lama on Wednesday had said that the responsibility for identifying the 15th Dalai Lama "will rest exclusively" with the India-based Gaden Phodrang Trust, the office of the Dalai Lama.

However, according to Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, the successor had to be chosen from a golden urn, which has approval from the Chinese central government. "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government," she told reporters.

While China condemns him as a rebel and separatist, the internationally recognised Dalai Lama describes himself as a “simple Buddhist monk.” Many exiled Tibetans fear China will name a successor to bolster control over a territory it poured troops into in 1950, after the death of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday

Dalai Lama's birthday falls on July 6 as per the Gregorian calendar; festivities began on June 30 in accordance with the Tibetan calendar. The event has been attracting spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and well-wishers who have been arriving from different parts of the world.

On June 30 celebration at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama made a brief public appearance and reaffirmed his dedication to peace, compassion, and service to the Tibetan people and the broader global community. The celebrations have drawn numerous interfaith leaders, underlining the Dalai Lama's influence beyond Buddhism. The Tibetan community's multi-day celebrations are ongoing in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where he has stayed for decades.

Hollywood actor Richard Gere was among those who attended the celebrations. Speaking to ANI during the event at Nechung Monastery, Gere remarked, "We're here in Dharamshala to celebrate His Holiness's 90th birthday, his good health, his strength and compassion. Nechung is one of my oldest friends... this monastery is very important to me and my son. "He's been to my home in the US. He's also very close to my son, and it's always a delight being here. I've seen the pleasure of being here many times, so I feel like I have a connection with Nechung now. It's always a delight being here," Gere said.



In a significant ritual held at the Nechung Monastery, the Nechung Oracle, regarded as one of the protector deities of the Tibetan community, entered into a trance state to bless the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and its leaders. CTA President Penpa Tsering, ministers, parliamentarians, and many Tibetan devotees were present for the event. Tsering explained the relevance of the ceremony, “This is the invocation of the Nechung Oracle. Nechung, along with Palden Lhamo, is an official protective deity of the Tibetan administration. We seek guidance from the oracle during periods of difficulty and uncertainty.”

(With inputs from ANI)