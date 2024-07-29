Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India trapped in modern-day 'chakravyuh', 6 people running it: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP in Lok Sabha

    Rahul Gandhi remarked that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new Chakravyuh has been created in the 21st century.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

    Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the BJP stating that "there's an atmosphere of fear in the country" and even BJP MPs are scared. He stated in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the nation is currently caught in a "chakravyuh," symbolised by the Lotus emblem (of the BJP). He also alleged there is an atmosphere of fear in India.

    "India is trapped in a 'chakravyuh' represented by the Lotus symbol that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears on his chest," he said. "Youth have been trapped in Agniveer 'chakravyuh', and there are no provisions in the Budget for pension for Agniveers," Gandhi stated.

    "Abhimanyu was slain thousands of years ago in Kurukshetra when he was caught in a "chakravyuh" by six individuals. I did a little research and learned that 'chakravyuh' is also known as 'padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. The 'chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus," he added.

    "Today, too, there are six people in the centre of 'chakravyuh' - Narendra Modi, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat, (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval, (industrialists) Ambani and Adani," the Congress leader continued.

    After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, he said, "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani and Adani, and take just 3 names."

    "In the 21st century, a new 'chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is now being done with India - with the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses of the country."

    Speaking in the House, Rahul Gandhi also alleged the country was surviving in an atmosphere of fear. Also slamming the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 22, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Budget has not addressed the issue of tax terrorism, and that has hurt small businesses hard."

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 4:25 PM IST
