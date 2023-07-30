Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to soon launch own size of footwear, announces Piyush Goyal

    Addressing as a Chief Guest at India International Footwear Fair 2023 (IIFF) in New Delhi, Piyush Goyal said, "Indian Size of footwear will be launched soon to help distinguish Indian Footwear around the globe and reduce dependence on foreign sizing trends."

    Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the Indian footwear and leather industry not only generates significant foreign cash but also employs almost 4.5 million people, 40% of whom are women. The Commerce and Industry Minister stated that India has the potential to overtake other countries as the largest and highest-quality footwear maker during his remarks as a Chief Guest at the India International Footwear Fair 2023 (IIFF) in New Delhi.

    India is the world's second-largest exporter of leather apparel, third-largest exporter of saddlery and harness, and fourth-largest exporter of leather goods, according to the minister. More than 95% of the production units in this industry are Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) facilities, according to Piyush Goyal. In order to identify Indian footwear internationally and lessen reliance on foreign size patterns, Piyush Goyal said that "Indian Size of footwear will be launched soon."

    He advised businesspeople to look into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) for technology partnerships and joint ventures for non-leather footwear in order to boost local demand for Indian goods and increase the export of the nation.

    Goyal praised the elegance of Mojari and Kolhapuri footwear from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, saying that it ought to draw in foreign shoppers as well. He added that the local raw materials and India's lengthy and diversified history are what give the country its competitive edge in this industry. 

    He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-thinking leadership in projects like building the 'Bharat Mandapam', an international exhibition and convention centre complex that will host the G20 summit in September 2023.

    The Minister said that the Government will set up testing facilities as part of India's Footwear and Leather Development Programme. He also emphasised the initiatives made by the government to make conducting business easier, such as decriminalising corporate offences, easing compliance requirements, setting up a single national portal for all clearances, building world-class infrastructure, etc.

    The industry would work with organisations like CLRI, FDDI, and NIFT to develop new goods and technologies in line with the shifting trends and demands of the market, he said.

