New Delhi: A total of 32 countries will be participating in the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs Conclave, scheduled to take place in Delhi from October 14. The 3-day conclave would see attendance of 15 Chiefs, 17 Vice Chiefs and other high-ranking military officials from seven nations. As per an Indian Army officials, countries represented at the level of Chiefs, include Bhutan, Burundi, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Poland, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay and Vietnam.

Various Military Officials to be Present

Senior military officials from Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Italy, Nepal, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Australia, Egypt, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Thailand and Madagascar will represent their respective militaries at senior levels. The United Nations Troops Contributing Countries (UNTCC) serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping. As one of the largest contributors to the UN missions, India is convening this high-level forum to deliberate on operational challenges, evolving threats, share best practices and build shared understanding on future peacekeeping.

The Conclave reflects the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). Defence minister Rajnath Singh, foreign minister S Jaishankar and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (USG, DPO) Jean Pierre Lacroix will address the gatherings. “The plenary sessions will feature Chiefs and Heads of Delegations putting forth their viewpoints.” “Defence Exhibitions for shared capacity building, bilaterals and cultural exchanges will also feature during the conclave.” “The event will stand as a testament to India’s unflinching commitment to global peace, stability and shared prosperity.”