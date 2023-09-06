India to Bharat: Now, controversy arises as 'Prime Minister of Bharat' fuels name-change debate

The document pertains to the Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The controversy surrounding the dinner invitation extended to G20 leaders by President Droupadi Murmu, using the term 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India,' has taken another turn. A document referring to Narendra Modi as the 'Prime Minister of Bharat' has emerged, adding to the ongoing debate.

The document pertains to the Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The use of the term 'Prime Minister of Bharat' in this context has triggered further discussion.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra posted this note on X (formerly Twitter), leading to a swift response from the Congress. The opposition party highlighted the usage of both the 'ASEAN-India Summit' and the 'Prime Minister of Bharat' in the same document, implying confusion within the Modi government.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to the platform to comment, stating, "Look at how confused the Modi government is! The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit. All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA."

The recent G20 invitation from the President has reignited discussions about the possibility of changing the country's name. Speculation has arisen that this change might occur during the special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22. The government has not yet disclosed the agenda for this session, fueling further speculation.

The opposition has linked the potential name change to its 28-party alliance, which goes by the name 'INDIA.' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned how the Centre would respond if the alliance decided to rename itself 'Bharat.'

This development has divided opinions, with some BJP leaders welcoming the use of 'Bharat,' while others raise concerns and questions about the implications of such a change.