Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to Bharat: Now, controversy arises as 'Prime Minister of Bharat' fuels name-change debate

    The document pertains to the Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

    India to Bharat: Now, controversy arises as 'Prime Minister of Bharat' fuels name-change debate AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    The controversy surrounding the dinner invitation extended to G20 leaders by President Droupadi Murmu, using the term 'President of Bharat' instead of the traditional 'President of India,' has taken another turn. A document referring to Narendra Modi as the 'Prime Minister of Bharat' has emerged, adding to the ongoing debate.

    The document pertains to the Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The use of the term 'Prime Minister of Bharat' in this context has triggered further discussion.

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level?

    BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra posted this note on X (formerly Twitter), leading to a swift response from the Congress. The opposition party highlighted the usage of both the 'ASEAN-India Summit' and the 'Prime Minister of Bharat' in the same document, implying confusion within the Modi government.

    Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to the platform to comment, stating, "Look at how confused the Modi government is! The Prime Minister of Bharat at the 20th ASEAN-India summit. All this drama just because the Opposition got together and called itself INDIA."

    The recent G20 invitation from the President has reignited discussions about the possibility of changing the country's name. Speculation has arisen that this change might occur during the special session of Parliament scheduled from September 18 to 22. The government has not yet disclosed the agenda for this session, fueling further speculation.

    The opposition has linked the potential name change to its 28-party alliance, which goes by the name 'INDIA.' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned how the Centre would respond if the alliance decided to rename itself 'Bharat.'

     

    India to Bharat transition: 'Bharat' term used for PM Modi's recent foreign trips; G20 Summit ID cards

    This development has divided opinions, with some BJP leaders welcoming the use of 'Bharat,' while others raise concerns and questions about the implications of such a change.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India's first underground power transformer station gets inaugurated in Bengaluru; check details vkp

    India’s first underground power transformer station inaugurated in Bengaluru; check details

    SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away anr

    SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away

    India to Bharat: Congress under fire for tweeting wrong copy of Indian Constitution's Preamble AJR

    India to Bharat: Congress under fire for tweeting wrong copy of Indian Constitution's Preamble

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in five districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula rkn

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula

    Recent Stories

    Delhi to Bangalore-7 best cities to live in India RBA EAI

    Delhi to Bangalore-7 best cities to live in India

    India's first underground power transformer station gets inaugurated in Bengaluru; check details vkp

    India’s first underground power transformer station inaugurated in Bengaluru; check details

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox vma

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox

    SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away anr

    SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away

    Ursa Major to Orion: 7 popular constellations in the Night Sky ATG

    Ursa Major to Orion: 7 popular constellations in the Night Sky

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon