NTA has resolved the issue of a Nagpur student being wrongly allotted an exam centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. NTA DG Abhishek Singh confirmed the student has now been assigned a centre in their home city, Nagpur.

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Saturday clarified that the issue regarding a Nagpur-based student being allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam has been resolved.

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Speaking to ANI, NTA DG Abhishek Singh stated that the discrepancy has been rectified and the student has been assigned a centre in their home city. "The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh told ANI.

Student's Ordeal with Exam Centre Allotment

The clarification comes following reports that a student from Nagpur was erroneously assigned an overseas examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming medical entrance re-examination. The development comes just a day ahead of the medical entrance examination scheduled for June 21, leaving the candidate and his family in a state of uncertainty.

The student had earlier been assigned a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the original NEET examination. However, after the exam was rescheduled following the paper leak controversy, he downloaded his new admit card only to discover that his examination centre had been shifted to the Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE. According to the family, the student had opted for Nagpur as his first choice while filling out the application form, followed by Wardha and Bhandara. They were stunned to find an overseas centre mentioned on the admit card. "We are completely unable to send our child abroad for the exam. He does not even have a passport, and there is no time left to make travel arrangements," said the student's father, Mohammad Talib.

Complaint Lodged and Political Reaction

The family has lodged a complaint with the NTA helpline, which reportedly acknowledged the mistake and assured them that a revised admit card would be issued after verification. Former Maharashtra Education Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed criticised the incident, calling it a serious lapse by the testing agency and urging NTA to immediately rectify the error by allotting the student a centre in Nagpur or a nearby city.

NTA Under Scrutiny

The episode has raised fresh concerns over the functioning of the NTA amid ongoing scrutiny of examination management issues. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements for the smooth and transparent conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. (ANI)