India reported about 175 sudden deaths daily in 2023 on an average and close to 100 of these were deaths due to heart attack, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

India saw a rise in sudden deaths, averaging around 175 fatalities daily in 2023, of which nearly 100 were attributed to heart attacks, an analysis of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed. The NCRB’s ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India’ report defines sudden deaths as unexpected fatalities occurring instantly or within minutes from causes other than violence. These include heart attacks, brain haemorrhages, and other sudden medical emergencies. Heart attacks alone accounted for roughly 60% of all sudden deaths.

In 2023, India recorded 63,609 sudden deaths, a sharp increase from 56,653 in 2022. Heart attacks claimed 35,637 lives, up from 32,410 the previous year. Men bore the brunt, with 53,310 deaths, while women accounted for 10,289 and transgender individuals for 10.

Geographically, Maharashtra reported the most number of cases with 21,310 sudden deaths. Together with Karnataka (7,551) and Kerala (6,930), these three states contributed over 56% of the nation’s sudden fatalities. Maharashtra also led in heart attack deaths, registering 14,165 cases, followed by Kerala (4,345) and Karnataka (2,352)—together accounting for nearly 59% of heart attack fatalities. Alarmingly, in Odisha (589), Puducherry (48), and Lakshadweep (1), every sudden death was due to heart attack.

Age and gender analysis shows that men aged 45–60 were most affected, followed by the 30–45 age bracket. Overall, sudden deaths in India have surged 35% since 2019, from 47,295 to 63,609, while heart attack deaths rose 27% in the same period, from 28,005 to 35,637.

In July, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare emphasized that comprehensive investigations have found “no direct link between Covid-19 vaccination and the reports of sudden deaths in the country." It added that sudden cardiac deaths can stem from genetics, lifestyle factors, pre-existing conditions, and post-Covid complications.

The ministry also highlighted studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirming that Covid-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with serious side effects being extremely rare. Both agencies are actively studying unexplained sudden deaths, particularly among young adults aged 18–45, using complementary approaches: retrospective data analysis and real-time investigations.