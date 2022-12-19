Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'India saved 1.83 crore people through Vande Bharat Mission': Union minister Anurag Thakur

    The Union minister also claimed that along with Indians, the government also helped foreign nationals in distress. Giving details, he said that 155 people, including two Nepali nationals, were rescued from South Sudan under Operation Sankat Mochan in 2016.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 6:55 PM IST

    Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday (December 19) addressed the media and said that the government saved 1.83 crore people through its Vande Bharat Mission. In 2021-22, under one of the biggest victories of the central government's rescue operations, 1.83 crore citizens were brought back home during the pandemic.

    Elaborating on the rescue operations carried out by the Centre over the years, the Union minister specified that saving Indian lives in distress has been a paramount concern for the government and India has been at the forefront of the operations across the globe.

    Thakur also said that in February-March 2022, as many as 22,500 civilians were rescued through Operation Ganga while 670 Indian citizens were rescued from Afghanistan under Operation Devi Shakti. "As many as 654 Indians were rescued from Wuhan, China," the minister said.

    The Union minister also claimed that along with Indians, the government also helped foreign nationals in distress. Giving details, he said that 155 people, including two Nepali nationals, were rescued from South Sudan under Operation Sankat Mochan in 2016.

    He added that 5,000 Indians and 170 foreign nationals were rescued from Nepal as part of Operation Maitri. A total of 6,710 people, including 1,962 foreigners, were rescued from Yemen under Operation Rahat, he said.

    Meanwhile, Thakur also said that "terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir decreased by 168 per cent" since the Modi government came to power and "Left Wing Extremism incidents were down by over 265 per cent" since 2015.

    Underlining that the Modi government has a "zero tolerance policy towards terrorism," Thakur said, "the government undertook decisive actions which yielded definitive results."

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
