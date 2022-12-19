Karnataka govt not to introduce 'Uniform Civil Code' bill in ongoing session; here's why

When questioned about a BJP MLC planning to introduce a private member bill which reportedly seeks to ban halal certification, CM Bommai said, "Let's see when it comes; private member bill has its own position. We will see what it is."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday (December 19) said the "Uniform Civil Code" (UCC) will not be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the legislature. Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "There are no chances of tabling it during this session."

Recently, CM Bommai said that serious discussions were going on for implementing the UCC in Karnataka. The Chief Minister also said he is gathering information regarding developments in various States and what the Constitution says vis-a-vis the UCC, and any decision on implementing it in the state, will be taken after going through them.

Also read: Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory

When questioned about a BJP MLC planning to introduce a private member bill which reportedly seeks to ban halal certification, CM Bommai said, "Let's see when it comes; private member bill has its own position. We will see what it is."

BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar had written to the Chairman of Legislative Council, seeking permission to introduce a private member's Bill in the legislature session to amend Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ban any private organisation from issuing certification of foods.

It can be seen that the proposed Bill seeks to ban any company from advertising with a claim that a religious institution has certified the food product, sources said. Some Hindutva groups have been carrying on a campaign against halal certification in recent times.

Also read: Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144

Reacting to a question regarding a Maharashtra MP wanting to visit Belagavi, the CM said, "we have restrained him. Not only that, another three to four people wanted to enter, but we restrained everybody. We will not allow anyone to enter Karnataka unlawfully."

The ten-day long winter session began in this border district by paying obituary to former deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Vishwanath Chandrashekar Mamani, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, and eight other former MLAs who had passed away recently.