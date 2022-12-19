Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'That word should not be used for our jawans': Jaishankar reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'pitai' remark

    Last week, during a press conference in Jaipur, Gandhi had claimed that China is preparing for "a war" and accused the Centre of trying to "ignore" the threat, saying it is "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday (December 19) reacted to Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's comment on the Indian and Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, saying the word "pitai" should not be used for our jawans.

    The External Affairs Minister was speaking in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

    Addressing the Parliament, Jaishankar said, "We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word 'pitai' should not be used for our jawans."

    Last week, during a press conference in Jaipur, Gandhi had claimed that China is preparing for "a war" and accused the Centre of trying to "ignore" the threat, saying it is "asleep" and not ready to accept the situation.

    He then went on to say that Indian jawans in Arunachal Pradesh are being "beaten up" by the Chinese Army troops.

    "If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border. If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressuring China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?" the minister added.

    Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party (SP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and the Kerala Congress were among other parties to stage the walkout when the Zero Hour was being conducted in the Upper House.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
