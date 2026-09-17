Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Narendra Modi's 'zero-tolerance' policy against terrorism, saying India has moved from condemnation to decisive action. He cited Article 370's end, surgical strikes, and improved internal security as proof.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that under his tenure, the country has witnessed the firm, ground-level implementation of a "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism for the first time.

In a post on X, the Home Minister asserted that India has transitioned from merely issuing diplomatic condemnations to delivering decisive and powerful responses to national security challenges.

'Zero-Tolerance Policy Implemented on the Ground'

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country has witnessed for the first time the policy of 'zero tolerance' against terrorism being implemented on the ground. The end of Article 370, surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor—these decisions have shown the world that India no longer just condemns, but delivers decisive responses," Shah said.

Highlighting the Modi government's achievements in internal security and border management, the Home Minister pointed out that internal insurgencies have been effectively tackled while long-standing territorial and ethnic issues have moved toward resolution. "Naxalism has been eradicated, decades-old disputes in the Northeast have been resolved through peace accords, and the borders are secure," he added.

Shah further emphasised that national security remains the foundational pillar of India's development agenda. "A secure India is the first prerequisite for a prosperous India; Modi ji has proven this," the Home Minister wrote.

Deve Gowda Extends Birthday Wishes

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H. D. Deve Gowda on Thursday extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to X, the veteran leader said that he had also written a letter to the Prime Minister conveying his best wishes.

"I wished Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. The letter I sent him on the occasion is attached," Deve Gowda posted on X.

In his message to Prime Minister Modi, the former PM prayed for his long life, good health, and continued strength in steering the country forward and serving the nation.

Amit Shah on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day, paying homage to the martyrs who fought against the "cruel rule of the Nizams and Razakars" for the integration of the region into an undivided India.

Taking to X, the Home Minister said the historic day serves as an enduring reminder of the spirit of patriotism and courage for future generations.

"Greetings to the people of Karnataka on Hyderabad Liberation Day. This day continues to remind and inspire future generations of the invincible spirit of freedom and patriotism that uprooted the cruel rule of the Nizams and Razakars to build an undivided India. A hundred salutes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle," Shah posted on X.

History of Hyderabad's Integration

Hyderabad Liberation Day is observed annually on September 17 to commemorate the integration of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union in 1948, following the military intervention codenamed 'Operation Polo', led by India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

At the time of India's independence, the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state comprised present-day Telangana, the Kalyana-Karnataka region, including districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir, and the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

The Telangana state government observes September 17 as Telangana Praja Palana Day, or the Day of People's Governance, marking the day in 1948 when the erstwhile Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union. (ANI)