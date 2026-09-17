Following the historic Maha Kumbabhishekam at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple, large crowds of devotees were left stranded. Delayed entry into the sanctum led to a massive build-up, trapping people within the temple complex for extended periods.

Devotees Stranded After Historic Ceremony

Devotees who had gathered on all four streets surrounding the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai found themselves stranded and unable to move out of the temple premises after the conclusion of the historic Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony on Thursday.

According to reports, entry into the main sanctum to worship the presiding deity was permitted to the public only after 10 am, leading to a large build-up of devotees in and around the temple complex who were left waiting for extended periods.

Despite announcements made by temple authorities attempting to guide the crowd towards an exit route through the south gate, devotees remained stranded, unable to make their way out of the premises amid the swelling crowd.

Maha Kumbabhishekam Rituals and Significance

The day's proceedings began early in the morning, with a series of rituals performed between 3:35 am and 5:45 am as part of the preparations for the Maha Kumbabhishekam. These included Vigneshwara Puja, Punyahavachanam, the 12th Kala Yagam, Dravyahuti, Purnahuti, Deeparadhana, Yatradanam, and the ceremonial procession of the sacred Kalasams, which were carried through the temple premises as part of the rituals.

This was followed by the Maha Kumbabhishekam of the presiding deity, Sri Meenakshi Amman, conducted at 7:55 am, and subsequently the Maha Kumbabhishekam of the presiding deity, Sri Sundareswarar Swamy, was performed at 8:10 am.

The rituals for the presiding deities were followed by Maha Deeparadhana and the grand ceremonial worship of the divine light, marking the culmination of the core consecration rites.

The Thirukkudam Nanneerattu Peruvizha, which forms the central Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony, was conducted between 7:40 am and 8:10 am in the presence of Thavathiru Kundrakudi Adigalar.

Throughout the ceremony, the sacred Tamil hymns of the temple's Oduvars resonated across the gopurams, adding to the spiritual and devotional atmosphere surrounding the event.

Following the completion of the rituals, Vibhuti (sacred ash) and Thiruvamudhu prasadam were distributed among the devotees who had gathered at the temple to witness the historic occasion.

The situation comes on a day of heightened religious significance for the temple, with the Maha Kumbabhishekam held after a gap of 17 years drawing an unusually large turnout of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.