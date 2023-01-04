New Year 2023: Three Indian destinations that should be on bucket list of every adventurer

You might decide to travel more in 2023. And we have three popular tourist destinations in India, which should be a part of every adventure lover's bucket list for this year.

The new year is almost the year. Following two tears of lockdown, 2022 was a year where the world opened up again. And what better way to celebrate this freedom than exploring and visiting new places? While many explorers and travelers went to different places, others may not have been able to get time out. So, worry not. Maybe, 2023 may be the year for you to see new places. And to help you plan trips for the year, we have curated three most amazing places in India, which are perfect options for every adventure lover's bucket list.

1. Leh-Ladakh: Leh-Ladakh is adventure incarnate. Adventure sports in Leh-Ladakh lure travelers from all over the world. The challenging landscape in the lap of the Himalayas has several adventure sports activities on their palette. It can surely satisfy every adventure enthusiast. Some of the most popular activities in Lel-Ladakh are climbing the peaks of the Himalayas, trekking, and mountaineering. White water rafting on the swift mountain rivers. Bike riding through the high-altitude passes, camping, camel safaris, or traditional sports such as polo and archery, an adventure lover's tour to Leh-Ladakh is sure to make that person feel an adrenaline rush.

2. Manali: One can experience the gorgeous trails of pine forests, apple orchards on the way, and the incredible view of the Himalayas. Try the trek up to Rohtang Pass, Parvati Valley, or skiing and paragliding in Solang Valley, rafting and mountaineering in the Pir Panjal mountains or trekking to Jogini falls. Some must-try adventurous activities while visiting Manali include Camping, Trekking, Skiing, Snowboarding, Quad biking, Zorbing, Ziplining, Biking, Rappelling, Paragliding, Downhill Cycling, Jeep Safari, River Crossing, Angling, Ziplining. These activities are a perfect solution for adventurers planning a trip to this beautiful place in India.

