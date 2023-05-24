Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27

    A Kochi court on Tuesday granted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of a Pakistan national, arrested in connection with the seizure of over 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vessel in Indian waters, till May 27. The NCB had requested Zubair Derakshshandeh's custody for five days starting on May 22.     

     

    India's biggest drug haul case: Pak national sent to NCB custody till May 27 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 24, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    A court in Kochi on Tuesday granted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of a Pakistan national, arrested in connection with the seizure of over 2,500 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vessel in Indian waters, till May 27.

    According to lawyer B A Aloor, who is representing the accused in the case, the NCB had requested Zubair Derakshshandeh's custody for five days starting on May 22.

    Also read: Zimbabwe tops 'World's Most Miserable Countries 2022' list; here's where India and Pakistan stand    

    The agency's remand report from May 16 stated that a Pakistani drug trafficker had promised the accused "good money" after the job was finished.     

    Due to the high purity of the confiscated methamphetamine, the agency had stated on May 15 that the true commercial value of the contraband following its most recent estimate was close to Rs 25,000 crore.     

    NCB had said that the contraband was kept in 2,525 plastic boxes and placed in 132 sacks. "The net weight of methamphetamine came out to be 2,525.675 kg," the agency had said. 
        
    It had also said that it was the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the country. The drugs were seized in a joint operation by the Navy and NCB. 

    The agency had claimed that the consignment was meant for India, Sri Lanka and Maldives from Afghanistan. 

    The seized drugs, the intercepted boat and some other items salvaged from the vessel along with the Pakistani national were brought to Mattancherry Wharf and handed over by the Navy to the NCB, it said.

    The NCB also verified that the substances belonged to Pakistan's infamous drug trafficking organization, the Haji Salim Network. The drug production facilities at Jiwanu, in Pakistan's Balochistan province, produced them for the sunken "mothership." The nameless mothership sank, and the Navy and coast guard are still looking into how many people managed to escape on a speedboat. The Pakistan boat targeted Lakshadweep and Sri Lanka.

    Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also launched a probe into the case. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger

    Goa 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details AJR

    Goa: 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details

    UPSC Results 2023: Wheelchair-bound Kerala girl Sherin Shahana secures 913th rank in Civil Services Examination anr

    UPSC Results 2023: Wheelchair-bound Kerala girl Sherin Shahana secures 913th rank in Civil Services Exam

    PM Narendra Modi states India-Australia ties in T20 mode invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    PM Modi states India-Australia ties in 'T20 mode'; invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    New Parliament to showcase Golden Sceptre that signified transfer of power from British

    New Parliament to showcase Golden Sceptre that signified transfer of power from British

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Mumbai Indians eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants watch snt

    IPL 2023: Mukesh Ambani visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of MI's eliminator against LSG (WATCH)

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends You will have to pay extra not in India as of now gcw

    Sharing your Netflix password with friends? You will have to pay extra

    Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan ADC

    Karan Johar to make comeback in action genre with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan

    Zimbabwe tops 'World's Most Miserable Countries 2022' list; here's where India and Pakistan stand AJR

    Zimbabwe tops 'World's Most Miserable Countries 2022' list; here's where India and Pakistan stand

    football Pep Guardiola opens up on future at Man City, 100 charges, possible treble and next target - WATCH snt

    Pep Guardiola opens up on future at Man City, 100 charges, possible treble and next target - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon